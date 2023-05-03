In Tuesday’s paper there were many similar answers to the question of support for hospitals dropping the mask mandate. Many said that the size of the virus was much smaller than the porous holes in the mask, which is true, but like many faux facts it is misleading. (I’m assuming these are FOX News devotees).
Masks are effective in stopping a virus in coughed up droplets, especially if the sick person is within three to six feet. These droplets can float around a room for several hours. I would suggest wearing a mask in any room during the COVID period where people are coughing, talking, yelling or singing. People should think before jumping on a political bandwagon.
A page away from the survey on masks appeared the ever reliable letter from Joe Dorsett Sr. worrying about “The incompetence of President Biden.”
Apparently he thinks that the Communist Party is getting closer to its plan to cripple the U.S. and defeat our fealty to God and country. I think he is confusing Communists, Socialists and, horror of horrors, Democrats.When Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels wrote The Communist Manifesto in the 1840s they predicted “the withering away of the government needed to keep oppressed workers down.”
Instead, it led to Stalin, Xi and the famous Nazi Socialist Hitler. Joe’s hero Trump likes Xi, Putin and other authoritarians. This is one of the more confusing mixing of causes and effects I’ve seen in a while. We need better teachers (or students) for the history and science courses on offer in our schools.
Bizarre to say the least. Clueless to say the most. Your own CDC said masks did not work. Step away from the bong
