To the editor:
We read with interest the latest Tom McLaughlin column, and it seemed pretty reasonable. Most of the letters from the right are charging the Democrats with cheating. This reminds me of an old joke: A psychiatrist is testing a patient who was causing trouble at work. He showed the man several Rorschach figures and asked him what he saw. The man replied “two people having sex” no matter the design shown. The doctor said “obviously you are obsessed with sex” and the patient replied: “Me? You are the one showing me the dirty pictures.”
In order for the Democrats to cheat in the presidential election they would have had to rig all the polls leading up to the election, and somehow rig the ballots so that people split their votes for Republicans lower down the ballot, while rejecting President Trump. The Republicans are so focused on the unwelcome result that they are missing the opposing facts.
I am obviously glad Trump lost, but it worries me that so many Republicans think that the Democrats cheated, even while they were changing ballot stations and cutting back service at the post office.
Their lack of critical intelligence will still be there after Trump leaves resulting in a wandering cult looking for a leader. Democracy depends on an informed and educated public, not one deluded by crazy theories like those pushed by QAnon.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
