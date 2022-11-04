It has been amusing watching the political ads blaming President Joe Biden for our current inflation and crime rates, driven by immigrants crossing our porous border. At about 8.9 percent, our inflation rate is better than the EU’s 10 percent and is driven mostly by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and OPEC’s response.
Crime rates, except for murders, are overall down. The rates of crime for Democrat-controlled states are lower than Republican led ones except for murders. Why are our murder rates so high in America versus Canada and the EU?
Could it be that America is awash with guns? (Although Canada and Switzerland have similar rates of gun ownership per capita.) Perhaps our demand for illegal drugs, like our demand for liquor during prohibition in the 1930s caused crime gangs and murders to explode. In the U.S., crime gangs usually kill each other over territorial disputes.
There is another frightening driver for crime and overall gun violence: mental illness. The recent Sunday Union News (October 23), not a liberal source, had an article on the front page, “New Hampshire grapples with the overlap of crime and mental illness.”
It states that in our jails more than half of the inmates in state prisons have a mental health diagnoses — the rate for women is even higher. Sixty-seven percent were prescribed psychiatric medication in 2021. Our ability to diagnose mental illness, unfortunately, doesn’t enable us to offer effective treatments, which results in homelessness, job loss, drug use and despair-driven behavior.
Watching the average Donald Trump supporter behave is a further indication of our exploding mental illness problem. Their ability to discern facts, analyze them, and come to logical conclusions are being trampled by the rush to the circus.
