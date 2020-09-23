To the editor:
Soon, the Kentucky Supreme Court will decide if their governor’s order requiring mask wearing is unconstitutional. He ordered mask wearing after a prolonged uptick in COVID-19 cases. There are demonstrators demanding “their constitutional right not to wear masks. President Donald Trump, of course, supports not wearing masks — against the advice of all his medical experts.
My main worry about this event is that many Americans, mostly Republicans, support Trump’s position on wearing a mask. Being aggressively stupid can have bigger consequences than getting the coronavirus. It impacts democracy itself if the average voter cannot discern the truth about wearing a mask, especially with all of our medical experts available to the media.
If politically motivated deception works with masks how about the more complicated issues inherent in foreign policy and our own governing institutions.
Aggressive stupidity is a far bigger danger than COVID-19.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
