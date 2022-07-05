Gov. Chris Sununu repeatedly puts lives in danger, and he is bragging about being pro-choice in the press. Remember at the height of our pandemic, Sununu ordained that out-of-state college students would have to leave their classes, jobs, and homes in N.H., and fly to their parents residence to obtain a vaccination?
Administrators all over N.H. were outraged Sununu would put all communities at unnecessary risk. Under pressure, Gov. Sununu changed that mandate, eventually. Then in January this year, Gov. Sununu allowed his abortion bill to pass with his budget, regardless of the fact that it required an obscene detail that disallowed necessary health care to women who had been raped, victims of incest, or carrying fatally flawed embryos. It threatens criminalizing providers still.
Sununu allowed intra-vaginal ultrasounds to be mandatory for all abortions as well. After more than six months of this, he conceded to an amendment to eliminate the unnecessary ultrasound and fetal abnormalities rule.
There is still no exception for rape or incest. This governor lies when he says he is pro choice. Now his flawed decisions put us at risk once again. Gov. Sununu just signed a bill that will bar enforcement of all federal gun control laws which are not duplicated in N.H. state law. One example: If any non-student waves a gun around on school grounds, Sununu has made it illegal for anyone but federal officers to make an arrest before a shooting occurs.
Our local law enforcement will have to break state law to stop a possible massacre, or make up a false reason for arrest. We have seen what happened in Texas recently where confusion over law enforcement may allow people who might be saved, to die. Please stop putting Sununu in office with your vote. He has proved himself incompetent repeatedly.
