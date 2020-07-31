To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu has once again refused to give low wage earners in New Hampshire a raise. In 2019, before the coronavirus hit, Sununu vetoed a bill to raise our minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $12 over some years. Now, he has done it again.
He suggests his veto means to help small businesses and entry level workers during the pandemic. That is insulting to our intelligence, Governor. If a business cannot pay $12 per hour, it should not continue. Our low wage earners need this raise to survive even more during our present crisis. New Hampshire is the only New England state that does not have a minimum wage above the insultingly low federal mandate, and I am ashamed of that.
We are also the only New England state without a mandatory mask order. Our ineffective governor who has already shown he does not care at all for the economic health of this state by keeping wages low, now tries to tell us every community is allowed to declare their own mask ordinance.
Nonsense, that just brings chaos. He makes all of us who clamor for safety measures take the daily bullying from those who stupidly refuse to wear a mask. We need a governor who will unite us, not foment more division and violence, just as the White House has done for four years. Governor, you are getting good advice repeatedly from the New Hampshire Science and Public Health Task Force. Listen to the scientists. Listen to the rest of us who crave a leader to help us be safer, not more at risk from disease and division.
Our present governor has a mania for vetos. If you make less than $15 per hour, you (and the rest of the state) better get out and vote for someone who cares about you.
Susan Raymond
Tamworth
