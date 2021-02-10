To the editor:
Bills and bills, and more bills.
Carroll County reps to the N.H. Legislature made the top five for number of sponsored bills. Visit the N.H. General Court user friendly website.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) sponsored 33 bills and Rep. William Marsh (R-Wolfeboro) sponsored 42 bills. Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) was top for the Senate with 58.
While the legislators are busy with their jobs, are they representing their constituents? Take a look on the website at what is going on. An example is HB 544. Rep. Cordelli is a sponsor. This is former President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 13950 (September 2020) entitled “Divisive Concepts.” It is creatively reduced to a N.H. five-page bill with the same name and essentially same aim.
The executive department and administration will hold a hearing on the bill on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. Read the bill’s text on the website and follow the directions to the Zoom hearing. This is one of many that is indeed properly titled — divisive. Pay attention and let your voice be heard.
Susan E. Wiley
Sandwich
