To the editor:
The state is facing budget deficits because of the pandemic. This means an increase in property taxes. You don’t need a crystal ball to know that. New Hampshire’s over-reliance on property taxes means that we have the third highest property taxes in the nation. Those property taxes result in non-wealthy retirees having to sell and move away. They result in young families not being able to buy homes.
A sad fact of life in the Granite State is that a couple of long-dead men dictate our fiscal policy.
Thanks to former publisher of the Union Leader William Loeb and Gov. Meldrim Thomson, any discussion of tax policy results in the shouting of slogans. We aren’t, it seems, adult enough to have a conversation about it.
If there was ever a time to start thinking about a more just system of taxation, it is now. Berlin, Claremont and Franklin pay the highest property taxes in the state. The adherence to bad policy hurts their growth, development, and their schools. We hear a lot about business taxes, but we never seem to acknowledge that business owners pay property taxes, too.
New Hampshire can’t sustain itself this way forever. This is the year when we should start behaving like grown-ups, and having conversations about life beyond The Pledge. That’s why I’m supporting Andru Volinsky for governor. He has ideas about how to change our current, unworkable system. One of them is legalizing marijuana. Most voters approve of legalization, and it’s guaranteed to increase state revenues. Colorado has generated over $1 billion since 2014.
I trust Andru to move our state out of the past and into the future. The primary is Sept. 8.
Susan Bruce
Concord
(0) comments
