To the editor:
This letter is in response to my attendance and the photo taken at the school board meeting on Monday. What can I say? It was a night I thought would not end the way it did. I watched the school committee begin by disrespecting the parents in attendance. If you disagreed with the idea of your child wearing a mask you were called “crazy” or “political.” Conway School Board Chair Joe Lentini said “he supports the plan because a certain percentage of people that for political reasons will not support masks."
Mr. Lentini and Ms. Crowell both think you should not listen to the parents who disagree with them because they are crazy. Really! Since when is a parent protecting their child crazy? Is it because we don’t follow but led with questions that should be answered before any decision is made?
On July 31, your own paper had two articles of interest. The first was entitled “CDC: Vaccinated people may spread the virus, though rarely.” The second was by Dr. Jerry Knirk, entitled, “Anti-masker agenda.”
In Massachusetts there has been a huge increase in COVID cases coming from FULLY VACCINATED patients.
I watched several parents ask the doctor on the board to show the study and evidence he was citing to the audience. He did not. And that is because he has no real evidence. Dr. Knirk’s article talks about anti-mask folks. Friends of mine read the study and quickly gave me their findings on it. In short, the average age in that study was 35, and the youngest patient cited in that study was 18 years of age, an adult in the government’s eyes. An 18-year-old adult is NOT a 10-year-old in any sense of the word.
I watched parent Kevin Clifford brilliantly show an ambient reading in the room last night of 690 parts per million of CO2 levels. When his son was wearing the mask the CO2 levels spiked to 4,000 parts per million. Do you call that “healthy”? Most parents would not.
Most recently a video has gone viral and for good reason. Dr. Dan Stock from Indiana addressed his school board. He is a family medicine doctor trained in immunology and inflammation. He states, “Everything being recommended by the CDC and the State Board of Health is actually contrary to all the rules of science. So things you should know about coronavirus and all other respiratory viruses, they are spread by aerosol particles which are small enough to go through every mask."
You can view the video by googling “Doctor Nukes The CDC And School Board From Space On COVID, Vaccines And Mask Mandates.”
Given the information I have read and seen and the treatment of the parents during the meeting, I lost my temper and let my anger go. I wish to apologize for all I have offended, to the Conway School Board, the public, the Mount Washington Valley Republican Party and to my family. I wish I could take that notion back. I was wrong to do it, next time I will sit on my hands.
Steven H. Steiner
Center Conway
