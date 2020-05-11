To the editor:
Regarding Tom Leery’s letter to the editor: I hope there are no “like thinkers” like Tom Leery. What we need to do is open up our town and open up the economy here in North Conway before it goes bankrupt.
The fact is I would rather be early than too late in the decision process. Chris Sununu is a great governor and has made many great decisions but the current information we are getting from him will kill this resort area along with the hard-working people that generate millions and millions of tax revenue for New Hampshire.
Over the past 50-plus days, we all have been going to Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Hannaford and Shaw’s and what’s happening? Has anyone even contracted COVID-19 from going to these stores? If you have underlying health issues or are of elder age, then I respect the fact you might need to wear a mask and stay at home but let the rest of our town go back to work and open up for business.
The so-called experts predicted in the beginning of the pandemic that 1.5 to 2.5 million people would die; well, we saw what happened with that prediction. I am calling on all businesses to open back up and start living the way New Hampshire folks live. In ending, I believe in freedom, and this is not freedom.
Steven Steiner
Center Conway
(1) comment
When a fire department responds to a house fire, their first charge is to save lives, then worry about the property. Opening too early is a recipe for a resurgence which is occurring in countries and areas that follow your advice. It's a dangerous and risky strategy that will backfire and only cause more deaths and further stall economic recovery. The death toll projections were based on no preventive measures. The inaction of social distancing, masks, and stay at home orders have reduced those estimates which proves that those polices are working. The deaths would have been reduced more if Trump had not dismissed the virus as a hoax and if he had locked down our country when the WHO declared a world pandemic.
