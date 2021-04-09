To the editor:
To the person who left their message on Tele-Talk about my friend Ray Shakir and myself.
So you are against everything I stand for. Since I have been on the planning board, I have been in favor of the following projects: the new Scandinavian hotel next to Elvio’s Pizza, the Market Basket, all the full site reviews that I participated in and voted on.
All the time that I have donated to the town, maybe you don’t appreciate my support for President Donald Trump or you don’t appreciate my love for our country, let me say this: If the voters of our town want me to sit on the planning board they will vote for me and if they don’t then I will volunteer as an alternate as I have done in the past.
I have always had the best interest of our town, and this does not include the seven years that I have served on the ZBA.
Steven H. Steiner
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.