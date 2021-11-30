To the editor:
Soon, the Legislature will be in session. They’ll be busy, lots of Legislation has been filed.
There are bills aimed specifically at the North Country. Sen. Jeb Bradley has sponsored a bill that will create a New Hampshire low-grade timber and wood emerging market commission.
This is more governance in a small state. Forest products are the history of New Hampshire. Lumber, paper and wood biomass were all industry leading and stewards of the land. But recent North Country history starting with the reign of Gov. Jeanne Shaheen (1997-2003) is one of decline and destruction and this proposed legislation will do nothing to change this.
Market-based competition and I think the increasing interventionist role of Concord politics are both reasons why these industries didn’t survive and their end, particularly paper, was horrific and savage.
Mills were shuttered, hundreds of jobs lost, en masse destruction of historic structures and machinery. Much of the mangled and bent steel that had been in New Hampshire since the late 1800s would end up in redevelopment projects in China.
There isn’t anything left. Why is this legislation even needed?
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem
