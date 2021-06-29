To the editor:
Senate President Charles Morse and Majority Leader Sen. Jeb Bradley have called the recently passed state budget as being responsible.
I’d hate to see how they would define the word irresponsible because in this State House it isn’t hard to find.
The financial losses at the New Hampshire retirement system are reportedly greater than $750 million, I’ve seen sources that say these losses are closer to $1 billion. This is getting dangerous.
If this state pension fund were to collapse on its own or be liquidated by variation margin calls it would become the immediate responsibility of the legislature to respond.
I’m thinking a state-financed bailout through higher local property taxes.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.