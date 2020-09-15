To the editor:
A fundamental part of his campaign for N.H. Executive Council, Joe Kenney blames Washington, D.C. style of politics.
“For the first time D.C. politics infects the council,” Kenney says as one of his reasons for running, yet he doesn’t say exactly how.
I’ve asked Kenney if and how he would work with the N.H. Congressional Delegation to bring capital and programs to the North Country as his predecessor once did.
Political or not they were called “demonstration grants” and Executive Councilor Ray Burton secured them through the congressional delegation to finance infrastructure projects like rural airports, school systems and water treatment upgrades throughout the expanse of district one.
I’d question whether the executive council is even impacted by Washington, D.C. politics. Kenney hasn’t responded to my question.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem
