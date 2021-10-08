To the editor:
There isn’t a lot of good news from Concord these days, but one exception is Education Commissioner Frank Edelbut.
Recently, the governor and Executive Council approved a state contract called Granite Gambit which will add instructional chess into the curriculums of many New Hampshire high schools.
It’s a good program. It will integrate with existing courses in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. I asked about teaching tactical strategy like chess openings such as the English, French, Sicilian and Catalan among others.
“This isn’t a competition level program; our focus is on chess as an educational tool, giving students skills for literacy, critical thinking and life skills.” said Jerry Nash of chess in schools which is running this state contract.
Chess will do all of this. Granite Gambit will be good for New Hampshire.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem
