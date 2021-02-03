To the editor:
COVID-19 has created an entirely new way for us to communicate. Zoom and other remote options have taken over how students learn and parents assist. It has been a difficult transition and like many other things, restaurants, brew pubs, movie theaters and live performances have become more difficult to fully access and enjoy. However, it is now easier to make your voice heard in Concord.
In the past, many people who had positions on future legislation couldn’t make the trip to Concord in the middle of a workday to present their opinion. Now you can through the internet. You can provide live testimony (Zoom), written testimony (emails) and just voice your preference for a bill (for, against, neutral) simply by accessing the Genera; Court website, gencourt.state.nh.us.
Skip down to the middle of the page and on the right-hand side you’ll see the notation, Links to Remote Meetings. Click on the Legislative Schedule, which will show you the hearings for that day by time and committee. If you would like to speak, leave written testimony or just leave your preference for a bill, click on House Remote Testimony and follow the directions. Generally, you can complete the form up to 48 hours in advance.
This time of year, the daily schedule is full of important committee bills waiting to be heard, and now is your chance to make your voice heard. Visit the General Court or contact your representative directly with your point of view.
Rep. Steve Woodcock
Center Conway
