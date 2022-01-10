To the editor:
Mark Hounsell on Jan. 8 emailed the current Carroll County District 2 delegation (Tom Buco, Chris McAleer, Karen Umberger and myself) and state Sen. Jeb Bradley the following questions. “Dear current member of the General Court; I don't much like Conway being dispatched to CD-2 for the next 10 years. Makes many of us feel like political sacrificial lambs.
"And another thing. What in the world possessed you to support the House redistricting plan for Carroll County? Conway loses a representative and the boundaries in northern Carroll County make little sense. Chatham is the same district as Sandwich? Strange!"
I offer a basic generic review of HB 50, HB 52 and HB 54, which dealt with the redistricting. Legislation was just passed by the House. Every 10 years after the annual census, House and Senate districts as well as county and congressional districts are eligible to be realigned to correspond with the population shifts.
The Democrats requested multiple times an independent redistricting commission in order to provide a fair distribution. This commission would create an impartial plan and report back to the House.
However, the Republicans said no and they had the majority. Currently, Conway, my district has four representatives and include Chatham, Eaton, Hale's Location and all of the Conways. Under the Republican redistricting plan, Conway was reduced to three representatives. Eaton was cast to a district in the south and Chatham one to the west with Sandwich.
The congressional district were unbelievably gerrymandered to make one district that heavily favored the Democrats and one that favored the Republicans. This shift was to allow the Republicans to guarantee themselves a seat in Congress. These biased and prejudicial realignments still need to be approved by the governor, but it’s an election year, so don’t hold your breath.
By the way, the only Conway rep of the four to approve the reduction in number of representatives, and supported the new gerrymandered restructuring of the maps was Rep. Umberger (R), who just happens to be part of the House Republican Leadership Team.
Rep. Steve Woodcock (D)
Conway, Chatham, Eaton, Hale's Location
