To the editor:
Let’s get it straight.
In Tuesday’s Sun, Mr. Larry Winefield states, “Sounds like your state representatives need to stand up, listen to their constituents and be a little more proactive.”
My assumption is that he actually meant the Conway selectmen as they voted 4-0 without discussion to agree to DOT recommendation of a roundabout.
In 2020, Rep. Tom Buco, Sen. Jeb Bradley and I met with the House Public Works and Highway Committee armed with the accident data from the Route 302/East Conway Road intersection provided by Conway Police Chief Chris Mattie. We testified, answered questions and listened to the presentation by the DOT engineer.
Following that hearing and approval from the full House of Representatives the East Conway Road/302 intersection was included into the 10-year highway construction safety plan to be studied and evaluated.
In 2021, when the plan and evaluation was reevaluated as part of the 2021 10-year study proposal, Rep. Buco and I were both present and testified once again for the continuing need to improve the intersection, presented updated data from police and listened to the debate. In questioning, DOT indicated that they typically recommend a roundabout as the safest remedy for this type of area. The DOT suggested a 2023 construction.
In late spring of 2021, I presented a speech on the floor of the House requesting that the East Conway Road/Route 302 intersection be included in the 2022 active construction plan — basically leapfrogging other projects due to the updated accident data and the recent fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection. The change of starting dates was not approved.
In 2022, Rep. Buco and I continued to follow the project and were both in attendance and asked questions at DOT’s recent presentation at the new Town Hall. We heard the discussion that evening from the people who primarily live or pass through that intersection multiple times a day.
It was at this recent meeting, accurately reported on by the Sun’s Daymond Steer, that DOT said they would recommend a roundabout as in their opinion it has a higher safety factor than a stop light. And the DOT representative indicated that they would be waiting to hear the opinion of the Conway selectmen. As noted earlier, the Conway selectmen voted 4-0 to agree to a roundabout and held no public discussion on the matter at the meeting.
Mr. Winefield, Rep. Tom Buco and I have been involved in moving this work forward since its inception. It was one of my initial efforts during my first term as a state representative. So we listened, responded and now the project is almost at the finish line.
As noted during the presentation in Conway by one of the residents, there is no one best answer (stop light vs. roundabout) but something is better than the present extremely unsafe condition.
Rep. Steve Woodcock
Conway
