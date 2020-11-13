To the editor:
I am humbled and thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Concord and carry the valley’s voice and concerns.
The community support and encouragement was and continues to be overwhelming.
As I did last term, I’ll continue the policy of putting my votes on substantial issues as well as the reason for those votes on my Facebook.
For issues, concerns or suggestions please call me at home or email me at stevewoodcock.rep@gmail.com. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I look forward to serve you again as your representative.
Rep. Steve Woodcock
Center Conway
