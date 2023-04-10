Thank you, former state representative Karen Umberger for highlighting Rep. Tom Buco’s no-vote during the Finance Committee’s work. You are correct about some very good items in the budget that is heading to the full House on Thursday, April 6, but what you forgot to mention:
• A sunset provision to Medicaid expansion after two years
• Accelerated phase-out of Interest and Dividends Tax losing about $100 million revenue
• Expands eligibility for school vouchers and took $60 million from Educational Trust Fund
• Department of Health and Human Services to cut $23.4 million
• Transferred out $300 million from the dedicated Educational Trust Fund, which includes special education aid, school building aid, court placements and career tech school renovations to the general fund
• Changed educational aid formula by $158 million, but provided no increase for property-poor communities
• Added $1.5 million to patrol N.H.’s northern border even though state law enforcement has zero authority for illegals crossing the border
• Eliminated the funding for school meals for middle-income families.
These are just some of the reasons why I suspect Rep. Buco voted no.
You are surely aware that the majority of the changes came in at the last minute and were authored by the same Republican representative who was removed last session by the speaker at the request of the governor for his “kooky and irresponsible public statements.” Fast forward — he is once again chair of Finance this year.
Interestingly enough, of the standing 20 House committees, only one isn’t evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, and that is the Finance Committee. Finance has a majority by one Republican member.
Buco voted the same as every Democratic representative on the Finance Committee. If nothing changes by the time the budget reaches the full House, you can add me to those that voted no.
