To the editor:
Conway town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli needs to go back to the drawing board on what he thinks that will work by adding two left turning lanes by the Conway Public Library and a third to head toward Fryeburg.
This idea would cause more problems than it will solve. Think about it. Yes, traffic is a problem, but adding two left lanes to head towards North Conway and the third going straight is going to cause more problems than ever.
Why, you ask? Well, it will bottle up right at the bridge. That whole idea of two turning lanes to head north is stupid period. Apparently, Mr. DegliAngeli didn’t think of that.
And what about the businesses it will affect if that happens. The people who work at these businesses? Do you stop and think about the people that it will affect if you go through with this horrible idea, Mr DegliAngeli?
You need to go back to the drawing board and figure out a better solution that will not take any land or businesses.
Steve Webster
Conway
