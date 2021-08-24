To the editor:
What in the world is the town thinking spending the rescue funds on projects like pickleball courts and expanding water and sewer?
The rescue fund was created to help small businesses who lost revenue during this pandemic. Not to start projects that will end up costing us taxpayers in the long run.
When will the small businesses get any of the money from the rescue funds? The town should be discussing that instead of using the rescue funds for projects!! The town is overlooking the small businesses here!!
Steve Webster
Conway
