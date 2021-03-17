To the editor:
In response to Maureen Blanchard's letter: First and foremost, there was no widespread voter fraud that you and your fellow Trump supporters claim.
The Trump administration did not produce any evidence in court showing there was voter fraud.
You suggested that Laura Slitt and others talk to a Trump supporter. I wouldn't talk to a Trump supporter even if you paid me to because you people believe his conspiracies, and you and others have been brainwashed by him and FOX News.
There would be no way to tell the truth about what Trump has done to a Trump supporter. Trump was impeached for trying to get a quid pro quo for dirt on Biden when he called Ukraine. That is a fact.
The Big Lie has a lot to do with the Republican Party. They should have convicted Trump the first time he was impeached. And the second time as well.
Just face the facts that Joe Biden is our president — he won the election fair and square. To me, Trump and his supporters can't get over this at all. Just get over it and start realizing that Trump has lied for a very long time and you and his supporters believe in his Big Lie.
Steve Webster
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.