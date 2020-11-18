To the editor:
Just the other day Gov. Chris Sununu said that he knows before too long the state will see 1,000 cases of COVID-19 a day.
My question is why hasn’t he ordered a mask mandate across the state? He should put the mandate in. The election is over. I know some people will disagree with this but look at it this way — you wear a mask, you don’t spread the virus, you protect others as well as yourself.
How would you feel that if you contracted the virus, don’t quarantine, then go out in public without a mask and it spreads to other people, and they get sick and end up in the hospital and possibly die from the virus? How would you feel?
The governor needs to put the mandate on masks so the state won’t get a 1,000 cases a day.
Plain and simple, masks and social distancing work. If you feel sick stay home. Governor, you need to step up and put the mask mandate in place.
Steve Webster
Conway
