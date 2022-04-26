To the editor:

Well, well, the town got its $400,000 for bathrooms. What a way to stick it to the taxpayers of the valley. I have to agree with Mark Hounsell what he said about Janice Crawford.

What else is she going to do now to stick it to us taxpayers? I think Ms. Crawford should pay for all the upkeep and keep it stocked with toilet paper, etc., instead of us taxpayers!

Steve Webster

Conway

