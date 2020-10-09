To the editor:
Does President Donald Trump have COVID-19 or is he saying he does just to get votes?
As we all know Trump supposedly tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago. The American people are being told little information about his health. We have been seeing his videos that were posted on Twitter from Walter Reed Army Medical Center over the weekend, and on Sunday he decided to get in his motorcade and go for a ride and wave to his supporters.
He put everyone at more of a risk of getting the coronavirus because of his stupidity. I’m not 100 percent convinced that he actually has this virus. I do think that Trump is playing the American people.
I’m going to use his words that he uses all the time, which is I think that Donald Trump saying that he tested positive for coronavirus is a hoax. I’m sure I will get backlash on this.
I also wonder with him supposedly having this virus, is he trying to get a vaccine approved before the election? If Trump has the coronavirus like his doctors are saying, why isn’t he saying to the American people that this is a serious problem and do the right thing?
He hasn’t said anything of that nature. He keeps downplaying this problem that has cost over 200,000 lives. I ask that Trump do the right thing and tell us the truth, but we know he won’t.
Steve Webster
Conway
