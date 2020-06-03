To the editor:
In response of Elizabeth F Kelsea’s letter: First off, I agree with you on the looting and damaging property. But I don’t agree with the rest of your letter. George Floyd’s name has not been lost in these peaceful protests at all.
Several people who are protesting are saying stop the looting and damaging property, and also saying that the lives of people of color matter in this beautiful country.
When you mention thugs, you sound just like Donald Trump. To me, you sound like a racist, just like Trump. What happened in D.C. the other day made me sick to my stomach. Watching the police force their way onto the peaceful protesters, throwing tear gas and shooting rubber bullets was police brutality.
There are other people who are doing the looting and damaging property that are giving the peaceful protesters a bad name.
We as a country have the right to protest. From what I see, the majority have been peaceful. I’m assuming you are a Trump supporter, so let me ask you this: Is it OK for the president of the United States to use military action against American citizens that are peaceful protesters?
To me, that is a dictator telling our military to start a war on the citizens of this wonderful country. One last thing: We all have one thing in common. We all bleed red regardless of color.
Steve Webster
Conway
