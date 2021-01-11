To the editor:
In response to Brian Warne of Newmarket, I'm glad that you got an improper ticket on Dec. 29.
First off, Hurricane Mountain Road is a narrow road in the first place. Second, you noticed the no parking side on the opposite side of the road that said no parking.
Third, Hurricane Mountain Road is a narrow road during anytime of the year: spring, summer, fall and winter. When people do park on that side of the road, it is difficult to go around their vehicles on that side, and it's even harder when it has snowed.
I'm sure you would have been even more upset when you were there and it started snowing and the town of Bartlett was plowing the road and you came out either covered in snow or towed away.
Every single person that comes to this valley from different parts of the state or out of state thinks that you can do what you want and then complain about how you were treated.
My advice to you, Mr. Warne, is pay the fine and quit complaining.
One more thing: People in those houses on that road have a hard time getting out of their own driveway because of people like you parking where you should not be parking!
Thank you.
Steve Webster
Conway
