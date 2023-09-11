To the editor:

I don't know how many people has seen the new ad for Ron DeSantis. It makes me sick. He said that anyone crossing the southern border carrying drugs will be shot dead.

John Willie
And rightfully so....

The world is emptying its prisons and sewers into our country.

Thanks Joe !

