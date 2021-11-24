To the editor:
I am writing this letter to remind people that winter is almost here. We haven't had snow yet, but a friendly reminder to clean off all the snow of your truck car or SUV.
Remember Jessica's Law? Also slow down as well. Give the plow trucks some respect including the state plow driver, town plow driver and the plow trucks which take care of properties.
When you see amber and clear lights flashing when its snowing slow down.
Steve Webster
Conway
