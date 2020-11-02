To the editor:
I am writing this letter in response to Jerry Curran’s inaccurate letter from Oct. 27.
I find it interesting that Mr. Curran would want to make up falsehoods regarding lobbying when it is actually Rep. Chris Pappas who is surrounded by lobbyists. Rep. Pappas’ campaign manager was actually a lobbyist for the same Kinder Morgan pipeline that Mr. Curran mentioned, as well as a big health-insurance lobbyist.
Also, it has been reported that Rep. Pappas misled the public on live television last week during his debate with his opponent, Matt Mowers, on WMUR. Pappas did not disclose his own personal relationship with a lobbyist for Amazon and then went on to cast votes on behalf of Amazon. Later, Pappas denied the relationship on TV. After being caught in a lie, he acknowledged it the day after. (I guess he was hoping no one was listening.)
Now an LGBT organization has asked for an investigation into Pappas’ misdeeds. We need a new member of congress — not one like Chris Pappas who is in bed with the lobbyists in Washington and votes 100 percent with Nancy Pelosi. I am voting for New Hampshire, not for Nancy and not for Washington D.C. Casting your vote for Matt Mowers is a vote for New Hampshire.
Steve Paul
Bartlett
