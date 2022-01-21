To the editor:
Lovell voters will have the opportunity Tuesday to vote on a large-scale solar moratorium. Whatever their views on solar energy and development, they should vote “yes.”
The moratorium is not a ban on solar. It is merely a six-month pause to allow time for the planning board to develop zoning ordinances specific to solar development. The moratorium itself is neither for, nor against solar development.
Many towns across Maine have used moratoriums to address controversial issues. Large-scale solar projects are complex industrial undertakings. The initial submission by Walden Solar Maine III, LLC for a large-scale solar project in Lovell runs over 600 pages, and that submission is incomplete!
Safety, environmental, aesthetic, community impact and land use considerations are all implicated by large-scale solar projects. For a small town like Lovell, this kind of development goes to the heart of the town character. The consequences of getting it wrong will be irreversible in our lifetimes.
Lovell has never had to consider a large-scale solar project, and its zoning ordinance makes no specific mention of solar. Given the stakes, and the complexity of the issues, we need to give the planning board time to conduct a careful, thoughtful and systematic consideration of large-scale solar proposals. There is no need for a rush to judgment on an ad hoc, case-by-case basis. Vote “yes” for the moratorium.
Steve Bender
Lovell, Maine
