To the editor:

This is in response to the editorial: 37 votes short.

While I appreciate the Sun’s views on the importance of attending the deliberative portions of the town and school budgets, the position of the editorial was wrong.

Instead of chastising the 60 voters who exercised their civic duty by attending the meeting and voting on the budget, they, along with the other voters there, should be commended for their efforts.

The editor should have admonished the thousands of residents who did not attend the meeting, and therefore gave up their right to choose. And yes, I am one of those in the latter group.

Steve Bamsey

Conway

