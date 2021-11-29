To the editor:
Thank you to Executive Councilor Joe Kenney for voting in favor of funding for the Powder Mill Fish Hatchery Feasibility Study. It is an important first step in the revitalization of the Fish & Game hatchery system.
Anglers throughout the state, as well as from away, look forward to each year’s trout season that pumps millions of dollars into the local and state economy.
Outdoor recreation, of which angling is a major component, is responsible for 2.6 percent of New Hampshire’s GDP. Councilor Kenney's affirmative vote is a wise investment.
We appreciate the effort of Councilor Kenney and all of the executive councilors in this matter.
Steve Angers
Chairman
Trout Management Committee, NH Council of Trout Unlimited
Vice President
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited
