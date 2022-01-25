To the editor:
At 38 years old, I found myself a widow with two children to care for. Having been a homemaker for many years, I was very aware that I did not have the best odds at securing a job that would pay me well enough to take care of my family. During my late husband’s illness I had found some homes to clean for owners who rented short-term. Once he passed, I made the decision to build my cleaning business, as it provided a good income, and the flexibility I needed to be available for my children as a single mom.
I am not the only one in the valley who has been able to make a living from short-term rentals — there are many! This industry gives the White Mountain area so much opportunity. Had I not been able to pursue this, I would have had to leave the area and uproot my children’s lives after such a loss.
My owners mentored me as I grew my business and honestly were my biggest cheerleaders as I found success. I now manage rentals for clients, as well as cleaning, and many other services that help my owners run a responsible rental in the valley. STRs are a viable and much-needed industry to our area. Banning them with the mindset that it’s best for all who live here is greatly overlooking the fact that locals, like myself, depend on this income. There can be common ground, and control with proper regulations, but it is not a black and white issue to simply stop rentals. As the saying goes you don’t cut your nose off to spite your face. Please consider my story, and hundreds of others like mine, when voting to ban rentals in your town.
Stephanie Wildoner
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.