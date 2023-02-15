I have to tell you all this story of something that happened to me. I think that everyone needs to be reminded of why it is you have the freedoms that you do and why you are all privileged to live in the United States Of America, and what that means, despite all of the nonsense going on today.
My daughter and I were at a store returning a collar, which was too small, I had purchased for my dog, Rocco. There was a gentleman in front of me in line. He was probably in his 70s with a very long, gray ponytail, wearing a hat, and a raggedy old camouflage jacket. He had a bruise on his cheek and I wondered what it was from.
The cashier was having a hard time ringing up his two $8 shirts, and he turned to me and joked that no matter which line you pick, it's always the wrong one. I laughed a bit and agreed.
I went to another store to get some trays for my seed cells and a grow light to help our early starts. We grow our own food. He was there and said, "Hey! You look familiar." My daughter and I laughed again and I told him, jokingly, that "I hadn't seen him in a while." Then I noticed that his hat was a Vietnam veteran hat.
I said, "I did not realize, earlier, that you were a vet. Thank you so much for your service." He turned away and I thought I had pushed a button that should not have been pushed, but he turned back toward, put his hand on my arm, and looked at my daugher and I. What he said hit me so deeply that I almost lost it right there in the store.
He looked me directly in the eyes, and without hesitation said, "Ma'am, your family was worth it."
Without knowing anything about us, he told us that his pain and suffering, his fighting, his loss, and his pain, was, "worth it" to him. Nothing has ever meant so much to me in my entire life as those words. I felt so humbled to be speaking to such an incredible person.
To everyone acting like you are "owed" something. You aren't. You have an obligation to the soldiers, just like this man, who fought with their lives to give you the life that you have in the United States Of America. You owe them. Make them all believe that their fight was worth it. Make them believe that their sacrifices were not in vain. Everyone is acting so selfishly and horribly. I never dreamed that these times would come, but here they are, and it's absolute nonsense. The hate and division that is being spread like an epidemic. Stop it. Stop repeating it. Stop watching it. Stop writing it. Stop printing it. You've all lost sight of what is important. Guess what? What's important is actually not you. There is a much bigger picture.
I hope that everyone takes something from this man's words and does better. Stop hating each other. Find your moral compasses again, and be the country that this man, and hundreds of thousands more, fought to save. Maybe thank a U.S. vet. Maybe raise money for them for food and shelter, for medications, instead of supporting people in foreign countries.
Let's take care of those who took care of us. It's actually the least we can do. We need to do better for these men and women who gave everything to protect our home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.