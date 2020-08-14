To the editor:
Regarding the disrespect and disregard being shown by out-of-state visitors, I have to agree.
I live in the middle of nowhere. Within the past two weeks, I’ve had a drunk man from Massachusetts literally walk right into my home, and just today, had a Massachusetts woman drive onto my lawn, walk behind my barn and go to the bathroom on my lawn. Well, that’s simply not happening. I am no longer willing to be “tolerant.”
I have no idea what is wrong with these people and why they feel that they are entitled to behave this way, but, I, for one, simply will not have it. I hope that the majority of us residents start to stand up for ourselves and take back our home.
Once you begin to allow these types of behaviors, you teach them that it’s acceptable. I’m sick of it. I’m sick of the trash, the vehicles coming at us on the roads in our lanes because they can’t put their damn phones down.
I’m sick of the attitudes, the overpopulating of our beautiful beaches, mountains, etc. I’m sick of not being able to get what I need at grocery stores because the tourists have come and stocked up.
This is my home. This is our home. If you aren’t willing to stand up for it, then you may as well get used to the idea of losing your home because what you love about our valley will no longer exist. Wake up. Stand up or lose it.
Stacy Downs
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.