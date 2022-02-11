I just wanted to take a moment to share a few thoughts and they don't pertain to STRs, parking permits, masks, vaccines and all that the world of COVID has brought to us in the last two (ugh!) years.
We all dug out and cleaned up Saturday morning. Once that "little" workout was behind me, I proceeded to walk down Route 16 to the Dollar General. By the way, the roadsides were wide and clear. Thank you to the road crews.
Decked out in my florescent orange, heading south, out of traffic's way, looking to cross when safe and lo and behold, a state trooper heading north slowed and asked if I needed to cross. Admittedly, he caught me off guard and I declined, explaining that I didn't want to hold traffic up.
As I entered the parking lot I saw a snowmobile driver roll over climbing a steep snowbank. A lady exiting stopped, jumped out to help. Timing is everything — another state police cruiser was going by, witnessed it and immediately pulled in. They rolled the machine upright and asked if he was okay. He was, by the way.
I then proceeded to the local grocery store. Was about to check out when a fire engine arrived and we were told to please leave immediately. There was a propane leak. Before long they were climbing a ladder. Perhaps to check vents on the roof that were blocked by ice?
I share all of this as a reminder that there are people out there who have our backs 24 hours a day. It seems that there's a lot of anger and impatience with these times that we find ourselves living in.
The year has begun with a record high number of police fatalities. Airline employees are dealing with unruly (to say the least!) passengers. Employees of food service and the like experience rude customers. I've actually seen signs on doors explaining staffing shortages and asking customers to be patient and understanding. How sad when we feel the need to ask people for patience and kindness?
So, I thank the officer who stopped when I was walking, as well as the road crew that made it safe after such a storm the day before, the people who serve us daily and the firemen that responded to what could have been an explosive situation.
