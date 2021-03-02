To the editor:
A belated but very sincere thank you to The Conway Daily Sun and Tom Eastman for taking a look back at a newspaper from the more carefree 1960s.
It was a wonderful piece and nostalgic trip down memory lane to read about Skip Sherman’s publication of the Eastern Slope Signal. How nice to see so many photos of Skip and his family, the old radio station in Conway along with the “new” location.
There are those of us who still miss his Sunday Morning Breakfast Show.
While Skip has retired and passed the torch on to (father and son) the Frizzells, we remain most fortunate to have a true valley treasure — an independently owned and operated radio station.
Thank you, Skip, for making WBNC-AM/WMWV-FM what it is today, and Ron and Greg for keeping it going.
Sonia Voegtlin
Tamworth
