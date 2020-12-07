To the editor:
I keep a notebook of quotes. Occasionally I peruse it. I happened upon this recently and wanted to share with your readers. Something to think about over your next cup of coffee.
"We cannot expect the American people to jump from Capitalism to Communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them small doses of Socialism until they wake up one day to find they have Communism." —Nikita Khrushchev
Sonia Voegtlin
Tamworth
