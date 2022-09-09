The mystery predator that injured a horse is a clear sign that we should carry firearms.
Some say it was a bobcat while others claim it could have been a mountain lion. As someone who has seen a mountain lion (or cougar) on the attack once before, it's safe to say that the odds are low but never zero.
What happened to that horse is the exact reason why I carry a Glock Model 20. It is a pistol chambered in 10mm. Also referred to as "God's caliber." I have Bear Load ammo in my pistol which is designed specifically to take town large/dangerous game. We all need to be vigilant. Things like this can happen in any part of New Hampshire. We don't know what's out there. If something is able to take down a horse, nearly killing it then it can easily do that to our pets or even us.
In California, there was a woman who lost 14 alpacas to a mountain lion. The liberals didn't want the predator to be taken down. Because they love animals. Read that as many times as you need to. It doesn't make sense. If something is a threat to you or your pets, it must be taken down, without hesitation.
Now, I will say that encountering a bear does not mean it is KOS (kill on sight) it simply means you are in the presence of an animal. Not too long ago, a bear was in a campground, and it had to be shut down. The bear did not need to be killed (as far as I know) because it was not aggressive.
We are surrounded by beautiful nature here in the valley. We have to act accordingly. However, that animal that attacked that horse must be taken down immediately.
