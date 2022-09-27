Kennett High School has been selling gold cards for many years. Our state representatives should be pitching the idea of discount cards for locals in Conway. Here’s how it works: When someone gets their ID or driver’s license renewed, they should be opted into a $50 gold card that frees them from paying tourist prices.
This will also put money back into the valley. This card would be honored at any store, restaurant or gas station. This would be a perk to living here and would also be a way of bringing people back to work. How? You have to show proof of employment in order to get the card.
There would be an application process required. A $5 fee. Again. more money to put into the town.
This doesn’t have to be backed by the federal government either, and that income can be put towards our roads. Another upside to this? We will be a much more independent state. Well, as far as the valley goes.
Would it hurt corporations and companies? Not exactly. They would just be making a smaller profit off locals who can’t afford to shop here anyway. Less unemployment, more workers and more money put into the valley. Socialists and liberals should be jumping up and down right now. This is a win for them. Conservatives should also be celebrating. The welfare in this state would drop significantly.
That’s just one idea. More compromise would be required, including lowering rent for locals. We cater to the outside world and leave our locals to suffer. It’s about time we start electing people that put us first and not someone from Cape Cod, Mass., or Portland, Maine. Ideas like this will help the growth of this town and everyone would be chipping in. Your move.
