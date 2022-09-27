To the editor:

Kennett High School has been selling gold cards for many years. Our state representatives should be pitching the idea of discount cards for locals in Conway. Here’s how it works: When someone gets their ID or driver’s license renewed, they should be opted into a $50 gold card that frees them from paying tourist prices.

