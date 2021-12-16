To the editor:
Republicans are pro-life and anti-welfare. They are pro-military and forget that there are homeless veterans here in the United States.
Let's break this down: If a woman gets pregnant, she is forced to give birth. In the eyes of fascist Republicans, it is "God's will" or something ridiculous along those lines. If she cannot afford the child, she is looked at as a leech. Her child will have the title "welfare baby" which is really confusing. Especially when they cater to corporations that get bonuses when people spend welfare money at their stores.
So, which is it? Republicans made it so corporations have the same rights as everyday Americans. "If you're homeless or poor, it's your fault." That's the rhetoric coming from the GOP.
With that logic, I guess that goes for the homeless veterans. They fought to protect this country and come home to a cardboard box. Fantastic, isn't it? The Republicans make a profit off the poor.
Yet, they beat them down and wage a class war against them. "Whatever you do, don't get an abortion." They are sadistic sociopaths while toting around the "Word of God."
This isn't a party that's for the people, they are old white men that want to control the way you live your life. They want less government so they can have a dictatorship over the lower class.
It isn't pro-life at all. It's pro-control. These are the same people who won't get vaccinated but if someone has COVID they avoid them like the plague. While people see the GOP as a strong party, the rest of American sees them as weak and power hungry. Exposing them won't work.
They don't care what others think. In turn, we don't vote Republican. Take away their power and protest. They don't like that at all.
North Conway
