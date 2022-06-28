I have never been so disappointed in my life. Not by the Supreme Court but by fellow Americans.
We are surrounded by hypocrites. People don’t want you to have the right to choose anything. They want to dictate what you do with your life. They want control, they want a say and society is letting it happen.
Sure, keep making your Facebook posts, that’ll surely start a revolution. Tweet the senators and representatives. I’m sure that will fix the problem.
I love New Hampshire but it could be better. We have constitutional carry, stand your ground, no sales tax and many other freedoms. Now, if we could do away with the marijuana card loophole for carrying a firearm, life would be better. In fact, New Hampshire should be a state that opens its borders for women to have an abortion.
I believe in the pursuit of happiness. We should push to be the free state. It will take more than a few cardboard signs to do anything productive. A tweet won’t do anything except give you the idea that you did something. Do we even have rights anymore?
Need a permit to assemble? Hate to tell you but a permit is permission, therefore, it is not a right by definition. I am so bored of the squawking and barking from people. Do something or sit down. Oh, right. You need a famous person to pave the way for you. No one listens to the average American anymore. Isn’t that pathetic?
