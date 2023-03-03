To the editor:
There's a saying that I really like: Facts don't care about your feelings.
To the editor:
There's a saying that I really like: Facts don't care about your feelings.
Here's a fun fact for all the liberals out there. New Hampshire has the lowest poverty rate, it's the third safest state to live in and we don't have to register firearms. Guns don't make people violent; people are violent by nature.
Here's some more facts for you. The state of Missouri has more rights than New Hampshire does. In fact, Missouri is under fire for going against the federal government.
In 2023, we are currently living in a state of embarrassment, not emergency. Politicians are at fault for this mess but who voted for them? New Hampshire may have the lowest poverty rate in the country but why are so many people struggling to make ends meet?
I have offered so many solutions and no one is listening. In fact, the only person that has listened to me about anything is, Donald Trump. I discussed how we should bring back public hangings, firing squad, etc. Why? Because it's cheaper than lethal injection. There's another fun fact for you. Also, lethal injection isn't painless. It costs millions of dollars to house people on death row and millions of dollars to kill them. While ammo isn't cheap these days, it's still a much cheaper solution.
South Carolina brought back the firing squad. No, I am not a Trump supporter. When he said, "I'm not arresting Hillary, she's been through enough." I wrote him off. I wanted to see Congress filing out of the Capitol in handcuffs. Both sides of the aisle. I hoped January 6 would restore power back to the people. It didn't. This is the decline of humanity and it's only getting worse. In 2024, we will be voting against our best interests. Just like 2020.
Sid Jones
North Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.