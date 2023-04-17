I’m glad to see that Leavitt’s Country Bakery is making T-shirts to combat the outdated regulations. The owner is doing great things and I couldn’t be happier. As far as the poker room is concerned, I really hope they finally get their already approved building to continue. I apologize to both for the embarrassment.
This town has always been reluctant when it comes to change. Please don’t let their stupidity be a reflection on those that dwell within the confines of these mountains.
I know too many people that are power hungry and greedy. Hopefully, boards and decision-makers change their tune for the sake of all of us. Unfortunately, I don’t see things getting better. I pray someone proves me wrong someday.
I love New Hampshire but I hate those that abuse their authority. I remember when we could live our lives and make our own decisions and we weren’t governed by ridiculous standards. Having people that are appointed really sucks. Having people abuse their power and tear others down, even trying to steal their homes or businesses should be punishable to the fullest extent of the law. The people who pulled the permit should be put on trial.
It’s not easy living in the valley. It’s not cheap either. That’s why I’ve long since moved. I visit my friends that are being forced out of their homes in Lamplighters on the weekends. I like spending time with them and I’m helping them move stuff out of their homes. They’ve always been like family to me. Damn the valley and those that run it.
I truly wish we had good people in charge. People with a little bit of heart. The American Dream might be out there. I just don’t think it’s in the Conway area. It crawled away and died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.