To the editor:
Apparently, I need to clear the air on a few things. Some woman in the May 6 edition of the Daily Sun responded to one of my letters.
To be fair, I’m an opinionated person but I’ve been very clear on where I stand on things. From local issues to world events and everything in between.
I worked inside the building where the poker room was supposed to be, and I support it being in Conway. I want it to succeed.
Had this woman read my other letters, she would know that. I figured my letters were oversimplified but I guess I was wrong.
I want Leavitt’s Country Bakery and the casino/poker room to thrive in this town, and I want both to beat the local legislation at its own game.
I want to be there when they wipe the floor with the boards they have to face. It’s insulting to think otherwise.
Maybe this woman needs to re-read my letters.
If she wants copies, I have a copy of every letter I’ve ever written, including response letter from others. I keep them as trophies. I’ve been called the Grinch, I was warned by liberals that I was outnumbered, I could go on.
Please, I urge all of you to respond to me accordingly. All I ask is that you read my letters and possibly glance over them once more. Then you can take the time to write me. I am very easy to find online, feel free to message me there if you prefer.
Just because I don’t reside in Conway doesn’t mean that I don’t love that town. I do. I just can’t stand the ordinances or the fairweather residents for that matter. The legislation is terrible.
I’m rooting for the business owners and the locals. Good luck to them.
Sid Jones
Wolfeboro
