To the editor:
This valley functions by stepping on the backs of dead-end kids — people who struggle every day, having to work multiple jobs just to get by. Landlords charge desperate locals too much money to live in decay.
There’s a complex being built for the “business types,” and locals get to live in rundown buildings. Everyone is talking about masks and politics yet they completely ignore the hardships the locals are facing.
Drug addiction has become a serious issue in New Hampshire. The valley especially. What’s the solution? Get the drug addicts out of Conway and send them away. Why you ask? Because if they don’t, it will interfere with the image this God-forsaken place is fighting so hard to preserve. To those that are fighting the good fight, trying to take care of their families, battling addiction and so on, they don’t care about you.
You are an EIN number, a tenant, an employee and a slave to the rich outsiders; the tourists. The fat cats are using you to increase the size of their wallet. They want to break you down, tear you to shreds and belittle you.
Below the surface of the mountains and scenery lies a dark cesspool of depression, addiction, pain and suffering. I care about you. You are not alone in the abyss. Help is on the way. No one else is standing up to do the right thing. So, to all the dead-end kids I say this: rise up and let your voices be heard. Do not let these people tear you apart.
Stay strong and don’t surrender to the depression. You matter more than you’ll ever know. The people that own this place think you’re nothing but drunks and junkies. They’re wrong. You are people that deserve so much better.
Sid Jones
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.