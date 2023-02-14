So, not only has this town become a home for dinosaurs to reside in, but it is also run by incompetent dinosaurs. I used to love this town. I'm starting to remember why I left in the first place. Old white people making laws in this town. Establishing rules and regulations based on what exactly? As I said before, this town isn't interested in evolving at all. This town does not care about the locals, only the ones that the locals are told to kneel down before. The ones who walk on the backs of those that slave in this obsolete town.
There is a world out there much bigger than this. There are states with more rights than we have. Maybe the Old Man was ashamed of what this place has turned into and crumbled, essentially giving up.
I wouldn't want to be plastered on Live Free or Die memorabilia if it was under false pretenses. We don't have to wear seat belts past the age of 18, but we can't have a charity casino or a sign on top of a bakery that has been here longer than most of us.
I truly hope the next generation opens their eyes to what is happening and pushes for real change. This town always has been and always will be on its knees for the out-of-staters. It will never be for the ones that live here every day, working 40-plus hours a week and struggling to make ends meet.
I spoke highly of this state when I was in Michigan, when I was in California, when I was in Maine. These old white people made a liar out of me. The valley deserves better. The people deserve better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.