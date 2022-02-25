Kennett High School Student Body President Elizabeth Bouchard seems to have a head on her shoulders.
As a former student of Kennett High School, I can confirm that it is one of the worst educational institutions in the United States. I'm proud to say I graduated in Michigan.
For some, these words might sound familiar. Kennett has always been a hub for violence and bullying. What they fail to realize is that they have never been held accountable, even when the high school and middle school were combined.
This school has had teachers discussing students' grades with other parents. Now, they're sexualizing students? I wish I could say I'm surprised but I'm not. I used to wear a vest in high school out in Michigan and no one cared. Why? I was allowed to express myself. Kids have that right. They need to be able to express their taste in music, television shows, movies and hobbies — more importantly, remain individuals and not sheep.
If my kid went to Kennett, I would be fighting tooth and nail for their right to express themselves. Teachers in that school have always been piggish. Male teachers in particular. From middle school to high school. There were those I was wary of.
Banning certain attire from bands, etc., is just as criminal as banning books. Kids should be encouraged to learn and wear what they want, with a few guidelines of course.
Let's not let our kids wear things involving drugs, alcohol, cigarettes or things of that nature. Bands, music artists, colors, studded vests, jeans with patches are perfectly acceptable.
The school board has always advocated for change rather than accountability. That institution has always been and always will be an asylum. They'd rather change your child's mind over educating them. Less work.
